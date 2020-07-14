Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Smart Security Camera with cloud storage included, 2-way audio, 2-year battery life – Add-on camera for existing Blink customers



Price: $89.99

(as of Jul 14,2020 20:17:21 UTC – Details)





2-way audio – Talk to visitors through the Blink app on your smartphone or tablet.

Customizable motion detection – Use activity zones to choose where motion is detected so you receive the alerts that matter.

Free cloud storage – Keep hundreds of clips stored up to a year with no monthly fees or service contract required.

Works with Alexa – View live streams, motion clips, arm and disarm your system, and set up smart reorders for batteries through select Alexa-enabled devices.

Day and night coverage – Record and view in up to 1080p HD video during the day and with infrared HD night vision after dark.

Use indoors/outdoors – Blink XT2 stands up to the elements. Place or mount it inside or outside for whole home security.

Easy setup – No tools, wiring, or professional installation required.