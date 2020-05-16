Blind date: ‘We were both eating on our beds’ | Relationships

Hazel on Charlie

What were you hoping for?

This may very well be probably the most awkward expertise ever, however I’m so into that.

First impressions?

Really fairly: her hair is superior and she or he is a lot cooler than me.

What did you discuss?

Our jobs, meals, posters in our teenage bedrooms, our love of the ocean, canned macaroni cheese on toast, and white chocolate Magnums.

Any awkward moments?

Neither of us knew use Uber Eats or take an in-call selfie.

Good desk manners?

Well, we were both eating in mattress, which is rather more awkward than you realise till you attempt it. But her desk manners were wonderful.

How lengthy did you keep on the decision?

Three hours! Pretty good going.

Best factor about Charlie?

She laughs simply, appeared real and lives life to take pleasure in it.

Did you introduce her to your housemates?

My housemate is my ex, so whereas that might have been probably the most brilliantly awkward factor on this planet, it’s in all probability finest for everybody I didn’t.

Describe Charlie in three phrases

Funny, enthusiastic, attention-grabbing.

What do you suppose she fabricated from you?

Probably that I’m a bit bizarre and intense, and a messy eater, sadly.

Any connection points?

No, which was good.

And… did you swap numbers?

We agreed to not, as a result of I dwell in London and she or he’s in Manchester. So even after lockdown ends, it didn’t appear prone to click on.

How did the decision finish?

We bought the good objects in our bedrooms to carry up for the selfie, which was nice as a result of it seems Charlie had an incredible Pride axolotl image, confirming she is certainly a lot cooler than me.

If you possibly can change one factor in regards to the night, what would it not be?

Probably not put the avocado down my bra midway by way of the decision.

Marks out of 10?

8 – however the -2 is for me spending a whole lot of time pondering, “I should go and get some cutlery” however not doing it and persevering with to smear wasabi on my bedsheets.

Would you meet once more in particular person?

I feel we dwell too far aside.

Charlie on Hazel

What were you hoping for?

A few hours not to consider the present scenario.

First impressions?

Confident – and funky eye make-up.

What did you discuss?

The present scenario, meals, work.

Any awkward moments?

When she was speaking, it felt unnatural to be super-silent, however I wanted to be so I might hear.

Good desk manners?

We were both eating on our beds. Table manners don’t exist in quarantine, proper?

How lengthy did you keep on the decision?

Just over three hours.

Best factor about Hazel?

She has the good life tales.

Did you introduce her to your housemates?

I barely know my housemates.

Describe Hazel in three phrases

Interesting, talkative and easy-going.

What do you suppose she fabricated from you?

I don’t know.

Any connection points?

Luckily, no.

And… did you swap numbers?

No. We dwell far aside, so it didn’t look like it might go anyplace.

How did the decision finish?

With some pretty thank yous for a superb night.

If you possibly can change one factor in regards to the night, what would it not be?

To have met in particular person.

Marks out of 10?

6 – it didn’t really feel like a date. It felt like a video chat with associates.

Would you meet once more in particular person?

If there wasn’t a lot distance.

• Fancy a blind date? Email [email protected]

Stop press!!

Liam and Lizzie (Blind date, 27 January 2018, both 8/10s, and sure, they kissed) have simply bought engaged. “We hope to marry in 2022, with lockdown a distant memory,” Liam emailed to say. “However, it made me even more sure I wanted to marry her”. We’re correct over the moon.’