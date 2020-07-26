BlenderBottle Pro Series Shaker Bottle, 24-Ounce, Red



Price: $10.99

(as of Jul 26,2020 07:47:39 UTC – Details)



The BlenderBottle Pro Series Shaker Bottles are built off the tried-and-true design of the iconic BlenderBottle Classic, with the addition of pro-grade features that make it easy to maintain proper nutrition and hydration on-the-go. Manufactured from BPA and phthalate-free Eastman Tritan, a durable and odor-free plastic that guards against lingering flavors, it keeps today’s smoothie from tasting like last week’s protein shake. Bottle contents and liquids are securely contained by a tightly threaded screw-on lid that creates a leakproof seal, and an ergonomic flip cap that snaps securely shut for shaking and transportation (fits in most cupholders). A SpoutGuard makes it possible to open the flip top without touching the drinking spout, so gym germs don’t find their way into healthy bodies. The patented mixing system—with a 316 surgical-grade stainless steel BlenderBall wire whisk that moves inside the bottle to smooth out mixes—makes it ideal for protein shakes, smoothies, fiber drinks, and meal replacements. A wide mouth makes it easy to add ingredients, and a rounded base ensures thorough mixing and easy cleanup. Embossed markings show both ounces and milliliters for easy measuring anywhere. The BlenderBottle Pro Series Shaker Bottle can also be used as a water bottle. Available in three sizes: 24-Ounce (measurements go to 18 ounces), 28-Ounce (measurements go to 20 ounces); 32-Ounce (measurements go to 26 ounces). Dishwasher safe. Manufacturer’s limited lifetime warranty.

24-ounce capacity (note: measurements only go to 18 ounces) sleek and durable Pro24 shaker cup for mixing protein shakes, smoothies, and supplements

Patented mixing system uses 316 surgical-grade stainless steel BlenderBall wire whisk found only in BlenderBottle brand shaker cups

Screw-on lid creates leak-proof seal, and secure flip cap with SpoutGuard keeps germs at bay; wide loop top for easy carrying or attaching keys

Wide mouth makes it easy to add mix scoops and liquids, and embossed markings measure both ounces and milliliters; rounded base for thorough mixing

Made of BPA and phthalate-free, stain and odor-resistant durable Eastman Tritan plastic; dishwasher safe; manufacturer’s limited lifetime warranty