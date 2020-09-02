Blended Learning 2.0. Insights [eBook Release]

Blended Learning Solutions For The Digital Workplace

The COVID-19 pandemic has actually altered the office characteristics, and we are seeing the “new normal” of remote operations. This has actually resulted in the requirement for a fast virtual training change. But how can Blended Learning 2.0 enhance your training?

As companies undertake this change, a typical issue that L&D groups have is whether virtual training can develop the very same worth and effect as their existing ILT sessions. For now, because the majority of the training will be taken in essentially, L&D groups likewise require hints on how to engage remote students.

In order to match today’s office characteristics (remote operations), the response depends on embracing the next-gen technique, referred to as Blended Learning 2.0 or the Blended 2.0 mode. An average offering of VILT sessions and self-paced online learning, Blended Learning 2.0 is becoming the chosen and optimum mode for virtual training.

