Blazers still battling for postseason as they face Mavs By Reuters

The stretch run of the seeding round in the NBA’s Orlando- location bubble includes considerable playoff ramifications for the Portland Trail Blazers and Dallas Mavericks, who satisfy on Tuesday.

Dallas (43-30) pulled within a video game of the Utah Jazz for the Western Conference’sNo 6 seed on Monday, whipping Utah head-to-head, 122-114 The Mavericks lacked Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis, 2 of the group’s leading entertainers in the bubble so far.

Doncic sat due to an ankle injury, while Porzingis was scratched with a left knee injury. Their statuses for Tuesday are not yet understood.

In the meantime, the trio of Tim Hardaway Jr., Seth Curry and Boban Marjanovic got the slack– especially in the 2nd half when the Mavericks outscored the Jazz, 68-44

“Second half, we moved it better, we defended better, our energy was up,” Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle stated in his postgame teleconference. “They pulled their starters, and I’m not going to overlook that as a factor in the game. But our brand of basketball in the second half was more like playoff basketball, and that’s where it needs to be.”

Hardaway scored 27 points and Curry included 22, with the 2 shooting …