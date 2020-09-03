Blanco Brown in the ICU following head-on collision that left him with ‘significant injuries’

Brown’s agents included that he ” was carried to a regional healthcare facility where he went through a 12-hour surgical treatment to resolve those injuries. Additional surgical treatments are anticipated as he presently restsin the ICU Blanco, his household and his pals request your prayers throughout this time.”

The Grammy nominee is an accomplished author, singer and manufacturer understood for hits like “The Git Up,” which BRB notes heldthe No 1 area on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart for 12 weeks and was the top-selling digital nation tune in the U.S. for 13 weeks. The video, which premiered throughout CMT, MTV, BET and Nick, made more than 20 million YouTube views in a month. He was called Billboard’sNo 1 Top New Country Artists for 2019 and among the outlet’s “7 Country Acts to enjoy in 2019.”

The Atlanta native got his start working in the hip-hop world with artists such as Fergie, Childish Gambino, Kane Brown andChris Brown He discovered viral success with “The Git Up” in 2019 after the video spread out like wildfire on social networks, thanks in big part to the initial dance …