Blake was “shot in the back multiple times, in broad daylight”

A Black guy in Kenosha, Wisconsin, was shot by authorities Sunday afternoon.

A graphic video supposed to be of the shooting and published on Facebook, reveals a minimum of 2 law enforcement officers following the guy with weapons drawn as he strolls from the traveler side of a gray lorry to the chauffeur’s side. When the guy opens the door of the lorry and attempts to get in, among the officers is seen getting him by the Tee Shirts. The officer points his weapon at the guy as he hangs on to the guy’s Tee shirts. At least 7 gunshots are heard, and the guy appears to go limp in the lorry, the cars and truck horn blasting.

Police stated they were contacted us to the address to handle a domestic disruption, however it is uncertain who called or what occurred prior to the video recording started.

Wisconsin Gov Tony Evers determined the victim as Jacob Blake in a declaration launched soon after the event happened. Evers stated Blake was seriously hurt when he was shot multiple times.

Attorney Benjamin Crump informed CNN that Blake’s household connected to him for support. Crump stated Blake’s 3 young boys were in the cars and truck when he was shot.