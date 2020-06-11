Blake Shelton’s Tweet About a Mom’s Book for Her Late Daughter Boosts Sales

Exclusive

Blake Shelton‘s shout-out to a fan’s new book — written honoring her late daughter — is giving her a huge emotional pick-me-up, plus it ain’t bad for sales!

Frankie Williams could be the author of “The Merdragon,” a fictional children’s book she wrote for her daughter, Shauntae, who died last year. Shauntae was only 36 and died from undiagnosed heart problems.

Frankie says, at that time, she tweeted at Shelton and his country singer friend Craig Morgan, because Craig wrote a song about his son’s tragic death. Blake was promoting the tune, “The Father, My Son and The Holy Ghost” … and she found it very inspiring.

Frankie says Blake replied, saying that he was inspired by people like her and Craig who find ways to help others handle grief while still coping with their own … plus it motivated her to write the book as a tribute to Shauntae.

Flash forward to Monday — Frankie tweeted at Shelton saying she wanted to send him a copy of ‘Merdragon’ as a token of gratitude for his kind words, and that he responded again … saying that he’ll order it instead.

And, the kicker … he encouraged most of his 20 million followers to order it, too!

Frankie tells us ever since Blake’s tweet, her book’s been selling like hotcakes. She says she doesn’t have official sales numbers yet, but it’s currently in the most notable 5 in three different children’s categories on Amazon … skyrocketing up the charts from the 400-500 range it was in before Shelton’s shout-out.