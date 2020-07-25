Blake Shelton Says It Was ‘Scary’ Starting To Parent Gwen Stefani’s Kids

Blake Shelton might not be the dad of Gwen Stefani‘s young boys, however he has actually absolutely entered father mode!

The Voice judge talked with Today reveal co-anchors Carson Daly and Hoda Kotb on Friday, and opened about how it’s been “scary” to assist raise 14- year-old Kingston, 11- year-old Zuma, and 6-year-old Apollo with his GF.

A Father’s Day shoutout from Stefani last month on Instagram read:

“happy father’s day @blakeshelton thank u for helping me raise these boys!! #weloveyou! G❤️K❤️Z❤️A gx”

Kotb asked Shelton about the social networks post, and he reacted:

“That’s a scary moment for me because for one thing, for me to be with the kids all the time and be their buddy, but then you do have to consider after a while they start to listen to things that you say and there’s a lot of responsibility that comes with that, which is new to me as Carson can tell you, Hoda.”

The couple simply launched their brand-new tune together, Happy Anywhere, and have actually been quarantined together on Blake’s cattle ranch in Oklahoma where they have actually been keeping hectic:

“Pretty much this year, we’ve been doing things I wish I had time to do for the last 20 years. That’s literally stupid things like pick blackberries. ..We grew a garden.”

Ch- ch-check out more from the 44- year-old (listed below):

@BlakeShelton discusses his most current tune launched with sweetheart @GwenStefani and how he’s investing his time in the house in this brand-new typical. #BlakeSheltonTODAY @Citibank pic.twitter.com/fMvHn6A1V8 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) July 24, 2020

While Blake reviews his chance to parent with Gwen, Gavin Rossdale just recently shared that his “most embarrassing moment” was his divorce from the fellow artist. When asked by The Guardian about this throughout a series of fast concerns, the 54- year-old reacted:

“The gross and lopsided spectre of the crumbling of my marriage.”

Ouch!

Just a couple of weeks previously throughout a look on SiriusXM‘s Trunk Nation in April, he discussed how co-parenting throughout the pandemic has actually been up until now:

“I know who’s around me and know who’s bringing the corona — no one — but you send your kids out and now they’re coming back to you, and now you’re prone to whoever they’re with. So, it’s a tricky one with all divorced parents.”

He likewise shared just how much he missed out on spending quality time with his young boys:

“I miss them, and they should be back. I have them the first week and then I haven’t had them for ten or 11 days, and that’s a long time. Normally I have them every five days or something.”

It’s uncertain what sort of a relationship Blake and Gavin have, however we expect the sake of the young boys it’s a great one!

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.]