Blake Shelton says he, ‘an Okie boy,’ and ‘California girl’ Gwen Stefani seem like ‘an unlikely match’

“An Okie boy and a California girl look on paper like an unlikely match, but what matters is she’s a great human being,” Shelton described. “She is the most understanding, kind-hearted person I’ve ever met and I learn something from her every day.”

The artists have actually been dating for numerous years now and have actually been a pillar in news headings as they go to occasions with each other and pay homage on social networks to one another, not to discuss carrying out and tape-recording music together.

As Shelton and Stefani get ready for the release of their approaching duet “Happy Anywhere,” they have actually likewise been enjoying their time together while quarantining on the “God’s Country” star’s Tishomingo, Okla., cattle ranch.

“The simple pleasure of being together in one place for an extended period of time has been a real gift,” Shelton gushed to the outlet. “We cook, we clean, we ride four-wheelers and we just enjoy being with each other and with family.”

The video for the tune will likewise offer a peek into the lives of the power couple.

“There was a camera shooting the things we do every day,” the nation crooner described. “We make biscuits, fish, sing together, spend time with family … just a day in life!”

The 2 have actually teamed up on numerous tracks now, consisting of “Nobody But You,” which appeared on Shelton’s 2019 album “Fully Loaded: God’s Country.”

Shelton stated that “Happy Anywhere” was in fact taped prior to “Nobody But You,'” however he needed to wait “for the right time to release it.”

“We’re all still socially distancing, so there’s no better time to be happy anywhere with the person or people you love,” he stated, noting this is the best time for such a tune. “It doesn’t matter where in the world you are — as long as you’re with them, you’re happy.”

Shelton and Stefani will quickly head to Los Angeles to start working as competing coaches on “The Voice,” which will likewise include Kelly Clarkson and John Legend as coaches.

“There’s nothing like the in-person camaraderie with the other coaches, and it’s more fun to give them crap in that live setting,” statedShelton “You make a lot of friends on set, and I’m looking forward to getting back to that big extended family.”