Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan roast one another in hilarious Twitter exchange: ‘Don’t hate’

The exchange began when Shelton shared an image of what appeared to be a parody newspaper article connecting Bryan’s music to motorists dropping off to sleep at the wheel due to the fact that it “sucks so bad.”

“Wow! Just catching up on the news… Shocking!” joked “The Voice” coach. “I have noticed some fatigue when @lukebryanonline comes on.”

Bryan, likewise 44, offered a quick reply.

“Interesting,” he stated.

However, simply one minute later on, the “Play It Again” crooner took a swipe back in a different tweet.

“Your girlfriend is the only reason people are listening to your last two singles,” he joked, referencing vocalist Gwen Stefani.

Once once again, Shelton shot back with one last joke.

“Hey don’t hate just cause I know how to work the system!!!” composed the “God’s Country” vocalist.

The 2 nation stars have actually shown to have a common sense of humor when it pertains to each other, as was shown when Bryan recommended his buddy had much better wed Stefani, 50, prior to she discovers somebody else.

"If Blake were smart, he would marry her before she goes to an optometrist," Bryan stated to Entertainment Tonight in 2018.