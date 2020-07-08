Blake Shelton is following in Garth Brooks’ footsteps with his own drive-in concert

Country superstar Blake Shelton announced on Wednesday he has a drive-in concert debuting July 25 at over 300 locations across the country.

The concert, presented by Encore Live, will be pre-taped and feature Shelton’s longtime girlfriend, Gwen Stefani and fellow country star, Trace Adkins.

“This is such a great way to enjoy music with your family and friends and stay safe,” Shelton said in a news release.

“I’m excited we’re obtaining the chance to perform concert for fans and we’re going to return back and play old hits like ‘Austin,’ newer songs like ‘God’s Country’ and we might even introduce something brand new!