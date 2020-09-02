Blake Shelton causes controversy over false COVID-19 pandemic statistics tweet

By
Jasyson
-

The controversy was over a tweet retweeted by President Donald Trump that misrepresented a CDC upgrade about deaths connected to coronavirus.

BLAKE SHELTON REACTS TO GARTH BROOKS’ CMA ‘ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR’ CONTROVERSY

The tweet, which stemmed from a Facebook post, has actually given that been erased for improperly declaring that the CDC had “quietly” altered its statistics to illustrate how “only 6%” of individuals who passed away from the coronavirus “actually died from Covid” because “the other 94% had 2-3 other serious illnesses.”

Blake Shelton carries out onstage throughout the 54th Academy Of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 07, 2019 in Las Vegas,Nevada
(Jeff Kravitz/ ACMA2019/FilmMagic for ACM)

The CDC fact really stated that “Covid-19 was the only cause mentioned” for 6% of deaths. The other 94% had pre-existing conditions however might have survived on for several years if they had not contracted the infection.

BLAKE SHELTON, GWEN STEFANI TEAM UP FOR ANOTHER SONG, ‘HAPPY ANYWHERE’

On Sunday, Shelton composed, “I’m not even sure which side( politically) this would arrive on. But am I the only individual who sees the brand-new CDC upgrade as some real excellent news? Just that. Not left or right … Just upgraded details that’s much better than we believed. I indicate does whatever need to be a.

Read The Full Article

Post Views: 31

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR