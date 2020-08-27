Blake Lively Thirsting Over Ryan Reynolds For Her Birthday Is ALL OF US!

Blake Lively was drooling when her husband Ryan Reynolds brought out her birthday cake — and no, she wasn’t looking at the dessert!

The actress, who turned 33 on Tuesday, took to her Instagram Stories to share special moments of her big day, which included being showered with treats like a homemade McMuffin, birthday cake popsicles, Ladurée macaroons, and stunning jewelry.

To top it all off, Lively’s super hot hubby hand delivered her angel food birthday cake topped with plenty of fresh berries and lit candles — but the birthday girl was feeling more grateful for the Deadpool star’s ripped arms. In her IG Stories, the Gossip Girl alum, who is known to be playful with her husband on social media, gradually zoomed in on the actor’s muscular biceps in the next few shots, with the final pic saying, “Happy Birthday to me.”

Ha! Who needs b-day dessert when you’re husband is such a dang snack!? Mmm… veins…

Of course, the starlet did receive lots of actual presents on her big day. In addition to the aforementioned sweets, the A Simple Favor star was also gifted Ross Bread pastries from her sister, Robyn.

