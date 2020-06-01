Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Donate $200,000 to the NAACP

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have donated $200,000 to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund amid protests throughout the nation over the demise of George Floyd.

“We&aposve never had to worry about preparing our kids for different rules of law or what might happen if we&aposre pulled over in the car,” Lively and Reynolds wrote on Instagram May 31 . “We don’t know what it’s like to experience that life day in and day out. We can’t imagine feeling that kind of fear and anger. We’re ashamed that in the past we’ve allowed ourselves to be uninformed about how deeply rooted systemic racism is.”

“We&aposve been teaching our children differently than the way our parents taught us,” they continued. “We want to educate ourselves about other people&aposs experiences and talk to our kids about everything, all of it… especially our own complicity. We talk about our bias, blindness and our own mistakes. We look back and see so many mistakes which have led us to deeply examine who we are and who we want to become. They&aposve led us to huge avenues of education.”

They added, “We are committed to raising our kids so they never grow up feeding this insane pattern and so they&aposll do their best to never inflict pain on another being consciously or unconsciously. It&aposs the least we can do to honor not just George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and Eric Garner, but all the black men and women who have been killed when a camera wasn’t rolling.”

And to that finish, they selected to make their sizable donation to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, tagging the group in the caption of the publish. “We stand in awe of this organization and its leader, Sherilyn Ifill. And this is just a start,” they wrote. “We also pledge to stay educated and vote in every local election. We want to know the positions of school board nominees, sheriffs, mayors, councilpersons. But mainly we want to use our privilege and platform to be an ally. And to play a part in easing pain for so many who feel as though this grand experiment is failing them.”

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds usually are not alone of their assist of organizations associated to the present protests. Over the weekend, Chrissy Teigen pledged $200,000 to help bail out demonstrators in response to President Donald Trump&aposs tweet a few “MAGA night” outdoors the White House.

If you&aposd like to present your assist, take a look at this list of ways to get involved in the struggle for justice for George Floyd.

Originally Appeared on Glamour