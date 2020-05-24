Blake Griffin, Chandler Parsons Play Kickball on Memorial Day Weekend

Blake Griffin and Chandler Parsons are hoop-challenged lately — what with coronavirus and all — in order that they found out a sport that also includes a ball, although somewhat decrease to the bottom.

Blake, Chandler, “The Hills” star Frankie Delgado and some different buds loved a sport of kickball Saturday, and it seemed like a blast. Blake and Chandler have been captains of their respective groups and, after all, and there was trash-talking galore.

Blake was totally into it, kicking a grand slam and yelling, “That’s the most exhilarating thing I’ve ever done.”

There have been some points. No one was sporting masks and so they have been high-fiving one another at numerous factors of the sport.

Blake and Chandler may very well be again in motion. The NBA could also be coming again at Disney World’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. It’s unsure whether or not the rest of the common season might be performed or simply the playoffs.