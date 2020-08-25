Blake family attorney says “it is going to take a miracle” for him to walk again

Raysean White took video of the moment Jacob Blake was shot by authorities on Sunday in Kenosha,Wisconsin The video footage has actually been seen countless times,

“It’s disturbing to actually look out the window where I live and see this man get shot by the police seven times,” White informed CNN onMonday “It’s highly disturbing to me, but I’m pretty sure Jacob’s kids were more traumatized than anybody during the whole situation.”

Kenosha officers were called to a domestic occurrence about 5:11 p.m. regional time on Sunday, authorities stated. The shooting unfolded on a domestic street loaded with apartment.

Here’s what White stated occurred next: White said he saw Blake get out of a truck and technique his kid, who was on the yard. Blake informed his kid to enter the truck while Blake strolled into the apartment behind a female who was outdoors.

After stepping away and returning, White stated the scene significantly altered. Police were battling with Blake.

“One of them had him in a headlock and was punching him in his ribs, the other had him in a headlock on the other side of him and was pulling his arm,” White informed CNN.

“After they punched him in his rib, the female officer tased him and Jacob kind of leaned on the car and they proceeded to wrestle him toward the back of the car and he went to the other side of the car. When they were on the other side of the car on the ground, I had to pick up my camera and start recording.”

And that’s where the video begins: The clip programs a …