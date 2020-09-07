Blackstone and Advent pay for Covid-19 tests and taxis to bring staff back to work

Two of the world’s top private equity firms have introduced coronavirus testing for staff and are paying for taxis to the office, as employees return to their desks after months of remote working.

The measures come as governments push for workers to return to offices to boost struggling city centre businesses and highlight the challenges new ways of working present to an industry that relies on relationships and face-to-face contact.

Industry leader Blackstone, with $564bn under management, has said it will pay for employees worldwide to commute by taxi.

It also requires staff to test negative for Covid-19 before returning to its New York headquarters. Testing will be voluntary at its smaller London office but all employees must register on an app that they have no symptoms before any return.

Advent International, the US-based firm that last year raised a $17.5bn fund, is providing home testing kits for UK staff every fortnight and has told them they will not be allowed into the London offices unless they have tested negative for Covid-19 within the past two weeks. They must also have avoided public transport during that time.

The company will also pay for taxis for people to attend team meetings but not for everyday commuting. It is only allowing flights for business if the…