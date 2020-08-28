Blackpink and Selena Gomez’s ‘Ice Cream’ serves up scoops of saccharine style

Serving up a series of retro-inspired appearances referencing 1950s pin-ups and 1970s flower power– believe high-waisted beachwear and macramé clothing– the three-minute-long video boasts all the shiny visuals we have actually concerned get out of both Blackpink and Gomez.
Selena Gomez in the video for “Ice Cream” with Blackpink Credit: From YouTube
In the opening scene, the American star sets a striped swimwear with a sailor hat, white gloves, chunky gold hoops and wind-tousled hair, as she drives up to fulfill the K-pop group in an old-school ice cream truck. Lisa, Jisoo, Ros é and Jennie– who are understood for their maximalist style– then appear with chunky gold lockets, a Dior newsboy cap, pink hair and cherry-shaped earrings. The message is clear from the start: Bold clothing and extremely curated decorations are the order of the day.
From then on, it’s one vibrant style minute after the other.