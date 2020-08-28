Blackpink and Selena Gomez’s ‘Ice Cream’ serves up scoops of saccharine style

Written by Marianna Cerini, CNN Contributors Jake Kwon, CNN

After teasing fans with posters, bits and stills for weeks, South Korean megaband Blackpink and American pop princess Selena Gomez revealed their track “Ice Cream” onFriday And in addition to the tune’s alarmingly memorable, positive ambiance, the accompanying video is a stylistic reward, too.

Serving up a series of retro-inspired appearances referencing 1950s pin-ups and 1970s flower power– believe high-waisted beachwear and macramé clothing– the three-minute-long video boasts all the shiny visuals we have actually concerned get out of both Blackpink and Gomez.

Selena Gomez in the video for “Ice Cream” with Blackpink Credit: From YouTube

In the opening scene, the American star sets a striped swimwear with a sailor hat, white gloves, chunky gold hoops and wind-tousled hair, as she drives up to fulfill the K-pop group in an old-school ice cream truck. Lisa, Jisoo, Ros é and Jennie– who are understood for their maximalist style– then appear with chunky gold lockets, a Dior newsboy cap, pink hair and cherry-shaped earrings. The message is clear from the start: Bold clothing and extremely curated decorations are the order of the day.

From then on, it’s one vibrant style minute after the other.