BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez Share Video for New Song “Ice Cream”

K-pop ensemble BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez have a new song called “Ice Cream.” Ariana Grande and Victoria Monét co-wrote the track. Watch the video listed below.

“Ice Cream” is the 2nd single from BLACKPINK’s debut full-length, which is out October 2. The record likewise consists of “How You Like That,” which the group shared in June after appearing on Lady Gaga’s Chromatica track “Sour Candy.”

Selena Gomez launched her 3rd album Rare in January, which she followed a couple of weeks later on with the new single “Feel Me.”