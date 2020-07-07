Blackmores’ Armaforce supplement that causes COVID-19 symptoms sparking false diagnoses 

A popular health supplement is leading individuals to falsely believing they have caught coronavirus – as its side effects mimic symptoms of the life-threatening virus.

Herbal supplement ArmaForce could make users lose their sense of taste and appetite, as well as bringing on nausea and abdominal pain.

The supplement, designed to help with cold and flu symptoms, includes ingredients such as for instance andrographis and olive leaf.

Andrographis can affect people’s sense of taste, with some losing it all together – which can be also a well-known symptom of the coronavirus.

The effects have lead some people to fear they will have contracted the deadly respiratory disease, experts fear.

ArmaForce (pictured) is just a herbal supplement which has much the same side effects to symptoms of the coronavirus

Pharmacists have reported a rise in people worried they have contracted the life-threatening respiratory disease because they have lost their sense of taste, based on Brisbane Times.

Company Blackmores, which makes ArmaForce under their BioCeuticals brand, admitted it had seen a rising number of people that great side effect over recent months – which it says is down seriously to more people taking it.

A spokeswoman for the organization said investigations suggest ArmaForce is being purchased without professional healthcare advice and used for too much time at excessive a dosage.

Since becoming conscious of the issue Blackmores has moved to change labels in order to limit dosage and duration of good use.

The company in addition has reached out to pharmacists to inform them in the increase of side effects being reported.

The spokeswoman said monitoring products and reporting trends is standard procedure.

Dr Nick Yim said anybody who suspects they had COVID-19 should be tested (pictured:, passengers on Melbourne to Sydney flight having health checks on July 6)

Dr Nick Yim, doctor and Australia Medical Association Queensland council member, said anyone who suspects that they had COVID-19 should really be tested.

He said this is it doesn’t matter what supplements and medications they truly are taking.

‘Many GPs might not be aware that it is a side effect of ArmaForce, as well as many people wouldn’t normally mention that they are going for a herbal supplement if they were speaking to their doctor,’ Dr Kim said.

ArmaForce is normally sold at pharmacies but doesn’t demand a prescription.