Blackmagic Design Pocket Cinema Camera 4K

Black magic Pocket Cinema Camera 4KThe Black Magic Pocket Cinema Camera is bringing the power of cinema right to your hands with this impressive movie camera. The Pocket Cinema Camera 4K is revolutionizing the camera industry with a Four Thirds sensor, 13-stops of dynamic range and dual native ISO up to 25600. Elegant Design The Pocket Cinema Camera 4K features a next generation design that makes it the world’s lightest, most portable, and durable full feature 4K digital film camera. The portable handheld design of the Black magic Cinema 4K doesn’t sacrifice features just because of its compact size. Built from a carbon fiber reinforced composite body, this camera is extremely durable and lightweight for exceptional portability. 4K Digital Film Sensor The Black magic Camera features a full size 4/3 sensor that gives you an incredible 4096×2160 video resolution with a full 13 stops of dynamic range for excellent digital film quality. The 4/3 sensor reduces crop factor to give you a wider field of view. Dual native ISO of up to 25, 600 gives you fantastic low light performance. High speed action is no match for this camera thanks to recording of up to 60 fps at 4K of up to 120 fps in HD. Highly Advanced With 3 different kinds of media to record from, this 4K camera lets you choose between standard SD cards, UHS-II cards, or Fast 2. 0 cards. You can even record directly onto an external SSD using the built-in USB-C Expansion Port. The Black magic OS is the world’s most advanced camera operating system. Built-in microphones give you professional high fidelity audio recording. With the ultra-bright 5” screen, 4 built-in microphones and recorders, and dynamic button controls, you will have all the tools you need to ensure a smooth production.

