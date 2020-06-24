Blackface in Hollywood has never been funny. People are just admitting it now

I am just as weary as Black people are of pointing out to White people who you can decorate for Halloween as a Black (or brown) celebrity without darkening your skin.

Not even Drake gets a pass.

The rapper faced a firestorm in 2018 following a 2007 image of him in blackface surfaced — despite his explanation that it was an attempt by him and his then best friend, Sudanese actor Mazin Elsadig, “to highlight and raise our frustrations with not always getting a fair chance in the industry and to make a point that the struggle for Black actors had not changed much.”

While White people could have been tickled by it, the practice of blackface has always been met with derision by many Black people.

‘People are finally understanding’

The reckoning over racial injustice has now caused some introspection which recently led Jimmy Kimmel to apologize for performing skits in blackface and Tina Fey to request episodes of her “30 Rock” series that contained scenes with actors in blackface be pulled.

Nsenga Burton, a professor of film and media studies at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia told CNN you had have to be living under a rock not to understand how offensive blackface is always to the Black community.

“I think people are finally understanding the connection or making the connections between this racist, symbolism and imagery that’s been out here for well over a hundred years with what is happening to Black people in society,” said Burton, who’s Black, and like Fey an alumna of Northwestern University.

“People are just finally making that connection based on how extreme the violence against Black people has been and are now willing to understand the ways in which these systems of oppression work together and are held together by institutions, including the Hollywood industry,” she said.”Entertainment is an institution.”

The use of blackface began in the mid-19th century, when performers would darken their skin and exaggerate their lips within traveling minstrel shows.

Racist audiences were not interested in seeing Black people perform onstage. But were entertained by actors built to look Black who sing and dance like “the darkies.”

The practice eventually spread to Black actors who would use the makeup to hide their actual race from audiences. That evolved to Black actors showing their faces, but accepting stereotypical roles using exaggerated Black dialect that was in many ways “vocal blackface.”

Vaudeville gave birth to Hollywood which serves as a microcosm of the entire world.

Burton pointed out that the “is built on a foundation of White supremacist notion and thinking, and it was always created to serve and satisfy that perverse need for Black people to be the butt of the jokes and to normalize power relationships.”

“So while people have very candid conversations about gender and how Hollywood normalized gender relationships and representations and those types of issues, they still have not been as excited about admitting that racism is also foundational in Hollywood,” she said.

Crisis of conscience?

So foundational that only last year Tyler Perry was celebrated for becoming the first Black owner and head of a major studio and also the most successful Black performers have had to produce choices regarding whether or not to “grin and bear it” when it concerns portraying racial stereotypes should they want to work.

In 2005 Dave Chappelle talked to Time magazine about why he walked away from his astronomically popular Comedy Central show that year at the height of his success.

He told the publication the last skit he had shot for his show before abandoning his series was about “magic pixies that embody stereotypes about the races.”

“The black pixie — played by Chappelle — wears blackface and tries to convince blacks to act in stereotypical ways. Chappelle thought the sketch was funny, the kind of thing his friends would laugh at,” Time writer Chris Farley noted. “But at the taping, one spectator, a white man, laughed particularly loud and long. His laughter struck Chappelle as wrong, and he wondered if the new season of his show had gone from sending up stereotypes to merely reinforcing them.”

Chappelle lamented during the time that “When [the White man] laughed, it made me uncomfortable” and said that he told himself he needed to have a timeout “Because my head almost exploded.”

He wouldn’t normally return to his career until 12 years later.

Entertainment’s impact

Actor and writer Allen Maldonado understands that struggle.

Best known for his roles as Curtis on the ABC comedy “Black-ish” and Bobby on the TBS comedy “The Last O.G.” (TBS is owned by CNN’s parent company), Maldonado has also served as a writer for “The Last O.G.” and the Starz series “Survivors Remorse.”

He told CNN that Kimmel and Fey’s moves to disavow blackface are essential given that they are “powerful white influencers” who is able to use their privilege to simply help change the culture.

And while he said he’s been fortunate to work in diverse writers rooms, Maldonado said there has to be both more representation and trust in those already representing to ensure biased and insulting content doesn’t make it’s way onto the screen.

People in power just need to come out of the way in which,” Maldonado said. “Get taken care of sometimes and really trust the Black voices in your room to resemble ‘Hey, this is simply not cool, this is simply not funny.’ They must be adding more Black, Latino, and Asian voices because we all want to get in there and have a shared voice in the space when we create entertainment, because entertainment has such a large impact on society and exactly how we view things.”

So as society goes, so should Tinseltown if there are any hopes of transforming a minute into a movement.