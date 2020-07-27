BLACK+DECKER Purify 2-Liter Air Fryer, Black/Stainless Steel, HF110SBD



Delicious fried food is finally guilt-free! The BLACK+DECKER PURIFRY 2-Liter Air Fryer cuts out the oil to give you crispy food without the added fat. A pair of powerful convection fans surrounds food with heated air to cook all of your favorite fried delights quickly and evenly. The variable temperature control ranges from 175-400°F and the 60-minute timer automatically shuts off the machine once cooking is complete. The 2-liter air-frying basket is perfect for 2-4, making it easy to air-fry up snacks or a main dish. Plus, the instruction manual includes recipes and tips for cooking all your favorites. The BLACK+DECKER PURIFRY is the revolutionary way to enjoy deliciously crispy fried food with all the flavor and none of the guilt!

Dual Convection Fans – The exclusive cooking element combines heat with a powerful dual fan convection system to circulate hot air around food for fast, crispy results

2L Capacity – The 2-liter (about 8-cup) air-frying basket fits 2-4 servings of your favorite snacks and main dishes

Qucik and easy cleanup – The nonstick cooking surfaces release food without the need of cooking spray; plus, the air fryer basket and basket separator are dishwasher-safe

Variable Temperature Control and Indicator Lights – The temperature control ranges from 175-400°F; one indicator light shows when the unit is powered on, and the other turns off when the preheat temperature is reached. Dimensions : 12.625 x 12.625 x 14.500

Guilt-Free Results – Circulating hot air adds a crispy touch to your favorite fried foods without drenching them in oil and the instruction manual includes tips on cooking times, temperatures, and quantities

Included Components: (1) Deep Fryer, (1) Dishwasher-Safe Basket