Black+Decker EM925AFO-P2 0.9 Cu. Ft. Digital Microwave

Get your favorite foods cooked easily and conveniently in this Black & Decker 0.9 Cuff Microwave Oven. This efficient appliance has 900 watts of cooking power. Featuring a modern black finish, this microwave oven has 10 different power levels to fulfill all of your cooking desires. When you want to have something ready to eat fast, the 30 second express cooking mode ensures to cook your meal in a snap. The LED display is bright and easy to read, and the handy kitchen timer and clock makes it simple to plan your meal. This countertop microwave oven is a smart and elegant choice for the style and feel of your kitchen.

10 different power levels to choose from

Time/weight defrost allows you to defrost frozen foods by simply entering the weight or time

The express cook option allows for a convenient shortcut

Auto-menu function – sit back and let the microwave do the work

Lock the microwave’s control panel using the child safety lock option to prevent accidental use or access by children