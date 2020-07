Price: $69.99

(as of Jul 28,2020 05:46:19 UTC – Details)





10 different power levels to choose from

Time/weight defrost allows you to defrost frozen foods by simply entering the weight or time

The express cook option allows for a convenient shortcut

Auto menu function; sit back and let the microwave do the work

Lock the microwave’s control panel using the child safety lock option to prevent accidental use or access by children