BLACK+DECKER EM031MB11 Digital Microwave Oven with Turntable Push-Button Door,Child Safety Lock,1000W,1.1cu.ft,Stainless Steel, 1.1 Cu.Ft

This professional-style Black + Decker 1.1 Cubic Foot 1000 Watt Stainless Steel Microwave features 10 power levels, removable glass turntable and a spacious interior.Advanced technology provides even heating and defrosting for great results without overcooking. Optimally cook or reheat six of the most popular food items with the touch of a button. Choose power levels up to 1000 watts.The large LED digital display has a clock function and can also display a countdown timer as well as the cooking time remaining.

Pre-programmed buttons for popcorn, potato, pizza, frozen vegetable, beverage and dinner plate

1000 Watts with 10 power settings, clock and kitchen timer, 30 Seconds Express Cooking

Large LED digital display, easy-to-read control panel, child safety lock, interior light, removable 12.4” glass turntable

Push-button door release for easy access

Dimensions (W x D x H): 20.2” x 15.6” x 12.1”

UL approved. One year limited warranty