BLACK+DECKER BCRK25B Compact Refrigerator Energy Star Single Door Mini Fridge with Freezer, 2.5 Cubic Feet, Black

This compact refrigerator was perfectly designed for all small places; college dorm room, office, bedroom, workshop or anywhere you may need a compact refrigerator to keep your beverages and food cold. Similar to a full size fridge, it comes with a full width freezer compartment with ice cube tray and adjustable thermostat control. Included Components: Ice Cube Tray

2 Full Width Glass Shelves

2 Full Width Door Shelves accommodate 2 Liter and Tall Bottles

Adjustable Thermostat Control and Leveling Legs offer ultimate versatility

Full Width Freezer Compartment with Ice Cube Tray

Reversible Door and Space Saving Flat Back Design lets you fit it just about anywhere

1 Year Warranty on parts & labor; 2 Year Warranty on compressor

Energy Star Certified. Compliant to DOE 2014 Standards & R600a Refrigerant