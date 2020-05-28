Blackburn’s Elliott Bennett and two Fulham players test positive for coronavirus | Football News





Elliott Bennett says he feels ‘match and wholesome’ regardless of testing positive for coronavirus

Blackburn midfielder Elliott Bennett and two unnamed Fulham players have examined positive for coronavirus.

Bennett, 31, is asymptomatic and feeling no ailing results. Blackburn have confirmed Bennett will now self-isolate at house for the subsequent seven days and offered he develops no signs, will return to coaching together with his Rovers team-mates on Friday June 5.

In a press release, Bennett mentioned: “I feel fit and healthy. Hopefully this sends out a positive message to the community that perhaps many people have or have had the virus without showing any effects.

The skipper is eager to let supporters know that he feels effective, however he'll now self-isolate at house for the subsequent seven days.

“I clearly would by no means have recognized if we hadn’t returned to coaching and taken the assessments, as a result of I do not really feel unwell and have gotten no signs in any way.

“There seems to have been a lot of hysteria about footballers returning to training, but it’s not a big deal at all. It’s the people who are seriously ill in hospital that we need to worry about, not footballers who are fit and healthy, and who aren’t showing any signs of being unwell.”

In their newest spherical of testing, the EFL says 1,030 players and membership workers had been examined over the course of Monday 25, Tuesday 26 and Wednesday 27 May.

Two unnamed Fulham players have additionally examined positive and will now self-isolate for seven days

Two people from Hull examined positive following the primary spherical of coronavirus testing within the Championship, however the membership confirmed none of their players or workers had been included within the three new positive assessments.

Those players or membership workers who’ve examined positive will now self-isolate according to the rules offered by the EFL and solely those that have examined destructive can be permitted to enter coaching floor services.

In a press release, Fulham mentioned: “After the second spherical of league-wide testing for COVID-19 accomplished by Fulham FC players and workers this week on the Club’s coaching facility, we will affirm that two players have examined positive for Coronavirus.

“Both players, who shall remain unnamed due to medical confidentiality, are now self-isolating in line with league and government guidance.”

The EFL outlined final Friday they’d undertake a “flexible approach” of their finalised Return to Training Protocols (RTT), together with the choice for players to self-test for coronavirus.

Players and workers can be required to finish a each day medical questionnaire submitted earlier than arrival on the coaching floor on coaching days, with entry denied if this isn’t submitted earlier than arrival.

The Premier League revealed 4 extra folks had examined positive after their third spherical of coronavirus testing on Monday and Tuesday.

There is at the moment no testing programme for League One golf equipment, with their season set to be selected unweighted points-per-game.

League Two golf equipment have already “unanimously indicated” they want to finish their season, however the EFL board has described sustaining relegation as “integral” to preserving the competitors’s “integrity”.