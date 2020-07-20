Blackburn woman is forced to go to a relative’s house after being followed by a suspicious man

This is the chilling moment a panic-stricken woman is forced to seek refuge in a relative’s house after being followed by a suspicious man.

CCTV footage shows the victim dart into the front garden and knock on the door as the stalker lurks across the road in Great Harwood, Blackburn, Lancashire.

The man loiters behind a car on the other side of the street as the woman – who has not been named – repeatedly checks if he is still there.

As she waits helplessly for relative Becky Wilson to let her, the man then crosses the road.

Just as he passes the hedge between the house and the street, Ms Wilson opens the door and ushers in the woman.

The man was reported to Lancashire Police following the chilling incident at around 9am on Sunday.

Ms Wilson, 40, shared the CCTV footage on social media and it has been viewed more than 55,000 times.

She said: ‘The man has now been found, both the police and the relevant services are aware and dealing with the issue.’

She continued: ‘A family member was followed by a man this morning shortly before 9am.

‘Once she knew she was followed she turned around and came to our house as a place of safety although this man still followed her.

‘A few women have contacted me today to say he has done the same to them, the police can’t do much as he hasn’t actually committed an offence.’

She added: ‘We need him to stop or at least find what his motive is. The video is very distressing but everyone is thankfully safe.’

A number of locals commented on the post, with Sandra Croasdale saying: ‘Poor girl must have been terrified.’

Lisa Lundy wrote: ‘Oh my Christ, that is so so scary, thankfully the young lady was safe.’

Denice Heath said ‘thank God there was someone in the house’, while Brittany New asked her friend Samantha Anderton: ‘Is this the man who pestered you?’

Ms Anderton replied ‘looks like it to me’, and Brittany added: ‘I thought so soon as i saw the video, makes you wonder what he’s up to.

‘It’s very scary, I just hope the police can do something to keep other females safe.’ Lauren Macquarrie added: ‘OMG, gave me chills, so scary.’

Lancashire Police said: ‘This was reported to us and the woman was given some safeguarding advice. A man has now been identified and will be spoken to.’