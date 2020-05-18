Home Top Stories Blackburn shooting: Teenager shot dead in ‘senseless’ attack outside Lidl was law...

Blackburn shooting: Teenager shot dead in ‘senseless’ attack outside Lidl was law student and volunteer, local charity says

An adolescent shot dead in an “senseless attack” in Blackburn was a law student and volunteer, a local charity has mentioned.

The 19-year-old was gunned down on King Street on Sunday afternoon, Lancashire Police mentioned. She later died of her accidents in hospital.

Officers mentioned witnesses heard gun pictures in the realm.

More follows…

