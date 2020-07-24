Blackbeard’s Delight Dark Roast Ground Coffee by Black Rifle Coffee Company | 12 oz Bag of Premium Gourmet Specialty Coffee | Perfect Coffee Lovers Gift



The BRCC Family



Black Rifle Coffee Company is veteran owned and operated. We proudly bring you the best coffee in the country, delivered by the finest team there is. Thank you for your support.

A message from founder and owner Evan Hafer



I started Black Rifle Coffee Company to provide a high-quality, roast-to-order coffee to the pro-2A and veteran communities. Between deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan, I worked to refine both my coffee roasting skills and my firearms skills. I have spent over a decade researching coffee, refining my roast profiles and (of course) drinking what I roast. Black Rifle Coffee is quite literally the combination of my two favorite passions. I take pride in the coffee we roast, the veterans we employ, and the causes we support.

Thank you,

-Evan

Blackbeard’s Delight Coffee



On a dark, moonless night, Edward Teach visited us in a dream.

He told us that the success of BRCC depends on the development of a Blackbeard roast, or he would haunt us till the day we joined him in Davy Jones’ Locker. We decided that it was in our best interest not to anger the ghost of Blackbeard, so here it is! Get your Blackbeard’s Delight Roast made from 100% Brazilian beans and show the world that you are PAF (pirate as f**k).

Our Mission Statement

Black Rifle Coffee Company will provide premium products, deliver the highest quality customer experience, and serve as the premier coffee company to the conservative customer; while honoring those who protect, defend, and support our communities and our country.

Our Culture

Founded on the principles which made this nation great, we strive to emancipate the conservative American from corporate coffee.

More than a product and more than a company, we are a culture. A culture of motivated men and women who roll up their sleeves and get the job done. Join us as we take action on a commitment to the Veteran community and those who support it.

Our Brand

Black Rifle Coffee Company is the world’s premium conservative coffee company. Small batch and roast to order, we take pride in the high quality of the products we create. Our coffee is carefully sourced from a variety of farms in South America, and we roast it knowing it will fuel freedom-loving Americans everywhere.

🌱WHOLE BEAN AND GROUND COFFEE🌱 It doesn’t matter if you want whole bean or ground coffee – Black Rifle Coffee Company has it all. If this blend isn’t what you are looking for, check out our arsenal of options. From the strongest black coffee, ground espresso, French roast coffee, and blends inspired by Italian coffee, we have blends for every kind of coffee lover.

☕EXTRA DARK ROAST TO LIGHT ROAST☕ You need the freshest and strongest (or smoothest) coffee around. We personally blend Brazilian & Colombian beans to create a smooth, robust flavor, no matter the roast. Get ready for gourmet coffee perfection! Great as coffee gifts or for man crates!

🦅HOUSE ROASTED FRESH BLENDS OF FREEDOM🦅 All of our incredible whole bean and ground coffee blends are roasted in-house to give you the freshest coffee possible. No more waking up to weak or stale coffee. Made with Colombian and Brazilian coffee beans, our coffee blends come in light roasts, medium roasts, dark roasts, and extra dark roasts. You can also brew our high quality coffee by drip, French press, pour-over, and cold brew.

🇺🇸 PROUDLY AMERICAN & OWNED BY VETERANS🇺🇸 If you’re looking for the world’s best coffee, get it from members of the world’s finest military. As a company owned by Veterans, we proudly support America and we proudly stand by our Veterans and Service Members. We love supporting the causes that help veterans, first responders, and law enforcement officers (thin blue line). Drink your morning specialty coffee and support our men and women in service.