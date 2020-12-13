According to Zacks Investment Research analysts, Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLKB) is expected to announce $228.09 million as sales for the ongoing fiscal quarter.

NASDAQ: BLKB will reportedly announce its report on the quarterly earnings on Monday, 8th February. Till now, three expert analysts have submitted the earnings of Blackbaud, Inc. The lowest estimate stands at $219.39 million sales and the highest is estimated at $235.04 million.

Compared to last year, the earnings of this year show considerable change. Last year NASDAQ: BLKB posted its quarterly sales for the corresponding quarter as $238.08 million. This suggests that the firm had a 4.2% negative yearly growth rate.

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLKB) Stock Analysis

Zacks Investment Research suggests that NASDAQ: BLKB’s FY2020 sales will stand at $898.70 million. The sales will approximately range from $890.00 – $906.65 million. For the upcoming financial year, expert analysts suggest that the firm’s estimated sales will stand at $884.04 million with the estimates varying from $858.33 to $907.81 million.

The quarterly earnings report for the previous quarter was released on the 28th of October. The earnings stood at $0.73 EPS as opposed to the general consensus of $0.38. The company’s return on equity stood at 17.03% along with the net margin of 2.49%. The estimated income for the firm was marked at $220.44 million but it made $215.00 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ: BLKB has recently been the subject of a lot of reports by research analysts. Some such BidAskClub, Zacks Investment Research, DA Davidson, Stephens and so on among other equities posted reports on this firm over the last few months.The average consensus rating of Blackbaud, Inc. currently stands at “Hold” and the consensus on the target price is $62.67. Several hedge funds have also been involved in buying and selling of NASDAQ: BLKB shares recently.