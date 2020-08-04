Black women and girls ordered to ground, handcuffed in mistaken stolen-car stop

Brittney Gilliam was on a girls’ journey with her nieces, sibling and child to get their nails done Sunday early morning when unexpectedly, in a car park, they were surrounded by cops.

The officers, according to a spectator, had their weapons drawn, ordered the group of Black women and girls to lay face down while handcuffing a few of them, cops and the household stated.

Video of the scene taken by the bystander and gotten by NBC Denver affiliate KUSA reveals the 4 girls in the group on the ground, a few of them handcuffed, weeping and shrieking as officers surround them.

Aurora police stated in a declaration to NBC News that officers carried out a “traffic stop” of Gilliam’s cars and truck on the belief it was taken since it shared the plate variety of a taken bike.

“The people in the car were ordered out onto the ground and placed in handcuffs,” public details officer Faith Goodrich stated in the declaration.

When the officers in the Denver residential area identified the taken bike had plates from a various state, they “unhandcuffed everyone involved, made efforts to explain what happened, and apologized,” Goodrich stated.

In the video, among the girls can be heard weeping, “I want my mother,” as her hands are limited behind her.

“Can I have my sister next to me?” another in the group who was limited states. The girls varied in age from 6 to 17 years of ages, KUSA reported.

