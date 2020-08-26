Black turbine blade ‘can cut bird deaths’ – Armenian News

Painting one blade of a wind turbine black might cut bird strikes at wind farms by approximately 70%, a research study recommends.

Birds hitting the structures has actually long been thought about to be among the primary unfavorable effects of onshore wind farms, BBC News reports, pointing out the authors of the research study.

The RSPB invited the research study however stated the concern stayed preventing positioning wind farms where there was a threat to wildlife, such as birds.

The findings have actually been released in the Ecology and Evolution journal.

“Collision of birds, especially raptors, is one of the main environmental concerns related to wind energy development,” observed co- author Roel May.

“In Norway, 6-9 white-tailed eagles are killed annually within the Smøla wind-power plant; This has caused opposition and conflict.”

The Smola wind farm lies on the west coast of Norway, including 68 turbines over 18 square kilometres, making it among the biggest onshore wind farms in Norway.