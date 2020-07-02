Black transgender woman, 22, shot dead in Dallas

Merci Mack, 22, was found unconscious with a passerby in a parking lot, by having an apparent gunshot wound to the pinnacle

A black transgender woman was fatally shot in Dallas on Tuesday – the 19th trans murder victim this year.

Merci Mack, 22, was found unconscious by a passerby in a parking lot, with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

She was identified by friends and local trans advocates after initially being dead-named by Dallas authorities. Dead-naming is when authorities or perhaps a person’s family choose to use an individual’s birth name instead of their preferred name, often times misgendering them in the process.

In a statement to NBC, the Dallas Police Department shared that it turned out ‘unable to verify an alternate name for the victim.’

‘Our detectives, as with all murders, work diligently to obtain the perpetrator to the horrible crime,’ Sgt. Warren C. Mitchell said. ‘We continue steadily to ask town for their assistance.’

There are currently no witnesses in the killing and police are seeking the public’s assistance.

Residents did report hearing gunshots at approximately 5.00am on Tuesday morning but failed to call 911. The passerby called authorities at around 6.15am.

She is the fourth transgender woman killed throughout Pride, Out.com reports.

‘Another black transgender woman has had her life stolen from her,’ Tori Cooper, HRC director of community engagement for the Transgender Justice Initiative, said in a statement.

‘We can’t become numb to the truth that our community has learned of more killings of transgender and gender non-conforming people in the past few weeks than HRC has ever tracked in the past seven years. Her friends say that Merci Mack was a young, upbeat soul who deserved to see a full life. HRC is mourning with Merci’s family members and are calling for a complete, thorough investigation into her death.’

Violence against trans folk has been devastating in the state of Texas where at least 14 trans and gender-nonconforming individuals were fatally murdered since 2016, according to the Human Rights Campaign. That will not include Mack’s murder.

Since May 2018, four trans women of color – including Mack – have been killed in Dallas.

‘It’s been a really tumultuous time for the Dallas transgender community,’ Carter Brown, the founder of the Black Trans Advocacy Coalition, said.

Brown noted that Dallas still had a methods to go if it desired to be progressive and actually including trans folks.

‘For transgender people, there’s not just a place — not within the LGBT community, and, especially for the black trans community, there isn’t any place in the black community,’ Brown said.

‘So with no community and no protection from friends or others — aside from authority or the law — then we’re often just attacked and disposed of because of transphobia and homophobia.’

‘It just feels like we’re out here as open targets.’