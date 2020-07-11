Black teen who beat a white Macy’s manager in an ‘unprovoked attack’ is arrested

Damire Palmer, 18, was taken into custody in Flint, Michigan on Thursday night, 13 days after that he was formally charged on the attack on the Macy’s employee

A black teenager accused of beating a white Macy’s employee in an ‘unprovoked’ attack has been arrested after not exactly two weeks busy.

Damire Palmer, 18, was taken into custody in Flint, Michigan on Thursday night, 13 days after that he was formally charged with one count of felony assault with intent to accomplish great bodily harm significantly less than murder.

In a viral video filmed on June 15, Palmer was seen pummeling the Macy’s store attendant, alleging he had called him the n-word.

Police charged Palmer on June 26, saying there is no evidence to suggest the employee had used the racial slur, and that the vicious attack was unprovoked.

At the time, officials admitted that Palmer hadn’t yet been detained, plus they urged him to come forward and hand himself in.

However, Palmer was a nowhere to be found. According to MLive, police considered him a ‘fugitive’ before his arrest on Thursday night.

Earlier in the day, authorities announced a $1,000 reward for information resulting in Palmer’s detainment.

Genssee County Prosecutor David Leyton said Palmer ‘tried to escape out the back door of the residence in which that he was captured’.

If convicted, Palmer -who is a senior school student -faces up to 10 years in prison.

He remains in custody, with bond set at $200,000. The next court date is scheduled for July 29.

The shocking video was filmed at the Macy’s store at the Genesee Valley Center in Flint Township circulated around social media. Authorities found no evidence that the employee used a racial slur and charged Damire Palmer with assault

‘This was an unprovoked attack on a Macy’s employee,’ Leyton said in a statement earlier this month.

‘This behavior as seen on the video is unacceptable, it is criminal, and it can not be allowed.’

The man who filmed the attack, Palmer’s 22-year-old brother Damarquay Palmer -also known as rapper FT Quay – is not charged.

Damarquay Palmer shared the video on Facebook and claimed he and a ‘bro’ went along to the mall and asked an employee – who was on the telephone – about a shirt size.

He said the employee answered them and came back to his phone call, where he allegedly told some body on the telephone ‘no one just some n****r,’ which resulted in Damire Palmer pouncing on him.

The moment the employee allegedly used the racial slur is not shown in the short clip.

The video continues to show Damire Palmer punching the employee in the face area, with the unsuspecting man immediately asking, ‘What have you been doing that for?’

As the person on the ground extends his arm to keep his attacker away, the assailant punches him again and tells him not to touch him.

The attack happened in this Macy’s in Flint, Michigan, on June 15

Macy’s said in a statement released late last month which they support their employee and believed the attack was unprovoked.

‘We are deeply saddened about the incident that happened on Monday (June 15) at Macy’s Genesee Valley as the safety of Macy’s customers and colleagues is our priority,’ Andrea Schwartz, senior director of media relations for Macy’s, told MLive-The Flint Journal.

‘Violence in the workplace of any kind is unacceptable. All the materials from the evening have now been reviewed plus it is clear that the attack was unprovoked.

‘We work closely with local authorities on this investigation, and will defer any further comments about the case to them per policy.’