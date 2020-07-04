Black team-mates’ ‘harrowing’ stories helped me understand struggle, says Jess Fishlock | Football News



















OL Reign midfielder Jess Fishlock explains what she learned from her black team-mates as NWSL players took a knee to support the Black Lives Matter movement.

OL Reign and Wales midfielder Jess Fishlock says playing “harrowing” stories from her black team-mates has helped her learn and understand the Black Lives Matter movement.

A many National Women’s Soccer League players (NWSL) took a knee through the American national anthem last weekend since the season kicked off following a coronavirus pandemic.

Fishlock says she was proud to kneel alongside her OL Reign team-mates and believes athletes in the United States can affect change if they strong enough to make use of their voice.

“Being here and witnessing it, feeling it first hand, has probably been perhaps one of the most incredible times from a social aspect that I have probably [ever] been involved in,” she told The Women’s Football Show.

“We have black players and players of colour within our team, as a group we actually sat down plus they have been really open in telling their stories, the experiences of these lives growing up in American and being black.

“Honestly I can’t even put in words what that did for me as an individual. Listening for their stories is very harrowing really, if you don’t do this you will never know, learn, understand or desire to make change.

“I think one of the most important things you are able to do is listen, hear them and then earnestly go and make the change.

“Being within American and witnessing this, I’m really proud due to the athletes here do employ a strong voice and they are maybe not afraid to make use of it, that is very visible.”

