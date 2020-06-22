Black student Yale student racially abused for wearing BLM shirt

Video footage shows the moment a white woman launches right into a vile racist rant inclined to a young Black woman on a Manhattan street this weekend.

The unidentified woman uses the N-word and calls the woman, Kathryn Graves, ‘ape’ multiple times during the 35-second video in Midtown on Sunday.

Graves, a 27-year-old student at Yale University who had been wearing a Black Lives Matter shirt, remained quiet through the majority of the exchange as she took the footage and the lady continued her racist remarks while hugging a case of the Natural Ice beer against her chest.

The woman is also holding an open can of the inexpensive beer in the footage, which Graves posted on Facebook following the incident.

Video footage shows the moment a white woman launches right into a vile racist rant inclined to a young Black woman on a Manhattan street this weekend. The white woman is pictured from the footage taken by Kathryn Graves, 27, in Midtown on Sunday

The unidentified woman uses the N-word and calls Graves, ‘ape’ multiple times through the 35-second video taken along Third Avenue

Graves, a student at Yale University who was wearing a Black Lives Matter shirt, remained quiet through most of the exchange as she took the footage and the woman (pictured) continued her racist remarks while hugging a case of the Natural Ice beer against her chest

The woman can be holding an open can of the cheap beer in the footage, which Graves posted on Facebook after the incident

The footage has since been removed, says Graves in a in a follow up post where she adds that she suspects the woman could be living on the streets or deranged.

Graves, a resident of New Haven, Connecticut, insists that’s no excuse for allowing the woman’s racist behavior.

‘There must be repercussions,’ wrote Graves, also a graduate of Brown University on her behalf Facebook page.

‘She got within my face, of course, if this happens again, and things escalate, she can damage someone or herself, wrote Graves in her post.

‘I’ve been sent a few leads already, please keep them coming when you yourself have any.’

The incident comes uses Black Lives Matter protests have erupted across the nation after the police-related slaying of George Floyd on Memorial Day.

Floyd, a 46-year-old black father of five, died after former police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee on the man’s neck for very nearly nine minutes during an arrest.

Video footage of the incident taken by a bystander shows the police-related slaying, which triggered the protests that have followed calling for an to police brutality and systematic racism.

In the footage of the white woman’s racist rant against Graves, that was reposted on Twitter with a friend, the lady confronts Graves because she could hear the music on her headphones, reports the New York Post.

Kathryn Graves, pictured from a Yale University image, is currently enrolled a student at the school

Graves, pictured from an image posted on Facebook, also is a graduate of Brown University

‘Obama’s f****ng d**k right next to his ape f**ing wife,’ the woman says in the footage, starting her offensive remarks with a reference to President Barack Obama.

The woman, wearing a shoulder-less dress, necklace, socks down around her ankles and brown-laced sneakers while standing on Third Avenue, also makes a few ‘ape’ sounds and throws the N-word around many times.

She later gets close up to Graves and says the language, ‘n****r ape’ repeatedly.

‘What’s the situation you n****r ape?’ she asks, trying to goat Graves right into a reaction.

‘What’s the situation, you got time for you to do your f***ing pink a** f***ing hair, you n***er Obama f***ing ape,’ she continues before darting out across Third Avenue against traffic.

Graves puts the woman on notice at the conclusion of the footage, saying in a taunting voice that the video footage help identify her and hold her accountable.

‘We’re going to find you on the web and you will lose your work,’ Graves is heard saying.