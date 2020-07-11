Black student at Texas A&M who found racist notes on his car put them there himself, cops say

A student at Texas A&M University who claimed he found racist notes left on his car was accused by campus cops of leaving them there himself.

A&M senior Isaih Martin, 21, posted an image on Twitter of the notes he found on his car parked outside a campus apartment building in June saying ‘all lives matter,’ ‘you do not belong here’ and the n-word.

The so-called discovery later prompted a study and $1,200 reward offered for information ultimately causing the arrest of a suspect.

Campus cops, however, dropped the probe after they reviewed surveillance video and declare that Martin might have placed the notes on the vehicle himself.

Martin insists the investigators are wrong and says that he did not place the notes on his own car.

A&M senior Isaih Martin, who is black, posted a graphic on Twitter of racist notes (pictured) he found on his car parked outside a campus apartment building in June saying ‘all lives matter,’ ‘you do not belong here’ and the n-word

Martin (pictured) after posting the image of the notes on social media marketing prompted a study by the university

Texas A&M also offered a $1,200 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect

A police report notes there was no camera nearby that shows directly what happened, only surveillance video of the student when that he first parked his car on George Bush Drive June 24 about 11.am and returns about 90 minutes later, KBTX reported.

A couple of people walked close to the car while he was away, but each was next to the car for a few seconds, the report said.

Upon time for the car, according to the report, Martin instantly walks to the passenger side ‘but does not open any doors’. He is then spotted before the car and a ‘brief white speck’ is spotted from about mid-torso ‘moving toward his vehicle,’ the report said.

‘Another white speck is seen near his chest area,’ the report continued. ‘Martin is then seen stepping back and onto the sidewalk in front of his vehicle, most likely taking photos and videos.’

The report concludes with Martin time for the passenger side for a ‘few moments’, before walking around the car, getting in and driving away. His total time spent at the car was 1 minute and 15 seconds, police said.

Cops claimed it absolutely was ‘difficult to tell apart any faculties of the suspect in the video’ but ‘based on video evidence, no other person had plenty of time to place the messages on Martin`s car other than himself.’

The incident comes as protests have erupted across the nation after the police-related slaying of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Memorial Day.

Floyd, a black 46-year-old father of five, died while being arrested by former officer Derek Chauvin. Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee contrary to the man’s neck for nearly nine minutes ultimately causing his death.

The incident within the notes comes as protests have erupted over the police-related slaying of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Floyd is pictured as former cop Derek Chauvin pressed his knee against the 46-year-old man’s neck, leading to his death

The slaying was caught by a bystander on a video that went viral and put in place Black Lives Matter protests calling for an end to police brutality and systematic racism.

Critics of the movement have responded with their own slogan, ‘All Lives Matter’, which is quoted in one of the notes which was left on Martin’s vehicle.

At the time of the notes’ discovery, Martin spoke out and said that he had seen incidents before just like the one which that he alleged happened to him, but never expected he’d also develop into a target.

‘Racism will be here in college station and that problem needs to be addressed and brought up and needs to be fixed,’ Martin told KBTX per day after that he claimed to get the notes on June 24.

Texas A&M President Michael K. Young the same day released a statement offering the $1,200 reward.

Texas A&M President Michael K. Young the afternoon after released a statement offering the $1,200 reward.

‘I am utterly disappointed,’ said Martin on Thursday, after campus cops dropped the case, challenging a study of their conclusions.

‘There are unique they failed to include in this report,’ Martin insisted.

However, the student said he’s no longer talking with authorities and contains consulted legal counsel.

He posted on social media his reasons for no more communicating with the police.

‘I’m in a predicament where the topic of the case was let’s discover who did this to them pointing the finger at me,’ wrote Martin in a protected message on Twitter that only authorized users can read by permission, and which was obtained by KBTX.

‘In the end, I stopped conversing with them since it seemed these were more interested in me getting the blame for this hate crime as opposed to finding the actual person who did it.’