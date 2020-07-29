Black Shark 3S will features USB-based screen mirroring, motion controls and more

The complete expose of the Black Shark 3S is not for a number of days, however a preview at a few of the brand-new features demonstrates how the group behind the handset prepares to make it the supreme video gaming phone.

The phone will run the current JOYUI 12, which has actually acquired assistance for screen mirroring over USB 3.0 (with the requirement USB Video Class procedure that cams utilize, for instance). Basically, you attach the phone to a computer system, run the Black Shark app and you see the phone’s screen mirrored on the computer system rendered at 60 fps (the phone’s own AMOLED screen increases to 120 Hz).

The app takes you keyboard and mouse input and forwards them to the phone (you can tailor the controls, naturally). This is shown listed below for playing video games, however it will work for any sort of app.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wFEwjAAy37 c

If you wish to play utilizing simply the phone, it supports motion controls to supplement the touchscreen The gyroscope tracks the phone’s motions, so you can carry out among 6 gestures simply by snapping the phone in a particular instructions. This maximizes your fingers by letting you appoint, state, changing weapons or crawling to among these gestures.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uvzz293 MBHk

If you desire even more controls, there’s a clip-on that includes shoulder secrets. These are really suitable with other phones too, not simply the Black Shark 3S.

Another brand-new JOYUI 12 function is the so-called“Game Barrage” This reveals notices from SMS, WeChat, QQ and others overlayed on the video gamescreen Unlike chat heads, these really reveal the complete message. You can manage the text color and the opacity of the messages, however there much better be some filtering to avoid this from getting too spammy.

The software application likewise accepts voice commands so you can take a screenshot, begin tape-recording the screen, response calls and more without taking your fingers off the controls.

The Game Barrage features overlays inbound messages on the video game screen

Speaking of JOYUI 12, here’s a teaser for the current variation of Black Shark’s custom-made software application. Note that there will be a Tencent edition of the phone too.

