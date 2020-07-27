Black Shark 3S will be launched on July 31

Black Shark revealed its Black Shark 3 and 3 Pro video gaming smart devices powered by the Snapdragon 865 chipset inMarch Now, it is all set to reveal a Snapdragon 865 Plus- powered gadget quickly. The Black Shark 3S will be launched on July31 The arrival of brand-new video gaming smart device was teased recently by Black Shark CEO Luo Yuzhou.

The business validated that it will be introducing its Black Shark 3S on July 31 in China by means of a poster. It exposes that the launch occasion will start at 3 PM (regional time). It didn’t expose the requirements of the upcoming phone. However, it is tipped to show up as an upgraded variation of the Black Shark 3.

As for Black Shark 3, it includes a 6.67- inch AMOLED screen that provides a 90 Hz revitalize rate and Full HD+ resolution. It features 12 GB of RAM and approximately 256 GB of internal storage and runs Joy UI based Android10 Further, it loads a 4,720 mAh battery that supports 65 W fast charging.