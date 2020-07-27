Black Shark 3S to arrive on July 31 alongside a Tencent version

Qualcomm just recently revealed the Snapdragon 865+ chipset, triggering a race in between smart device makers over who’s going to upgrade their lineup initially. Asus, Lenovo and Samsung currently revealed brand-new phones with it, however the remainder of the video gaming phone makers will follow quicker instead of later on.

The brand name supervisor of Black Shark just recently published a puzzling post on Weibo from a telephone call Black Shark 3S and today we get a date for its statement – Friday, July31 It will likewise have a Tencent version, a system of which will be talented to a random Weibo user who reposts the message.

The brand-new phone will certainly have the Snapdragon 865+ chipset. Other enhanced specifications we may get is the refresh rate of the screen – the Black Shark 3 Pro has “only” 90 Hz, while competitors is currently at 144 Hz.

We do anticipate the total style of the Black Shark 3S to stay the exact same with mirrored triangles on the back, along with the physical trigger secrets. Charging is most likely to remain in the ballpark of 65 W, however given that Xiaomi has actually currently accredited a 120 W charging innovation, the 3S may be able to go higher.

