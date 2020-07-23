Black Shark 3S teased by brand CEO

Xiaomi’s gaming branch Black Shark currently has two SD865-powered devices on the market – Black Shark 3 and Black Shark 3 Pro. Now the brand is about to welcome its first Snapdragon 865+ handset.

A Black Shark 3S unit was used by the brand CEO to post a simple message on his Weibo profile – “A lot has happened in the past few days”.

The mystic message might point to the arrival of the Snapdragon 865+ chipset or the launch of the Lenovo Legion gaming device with 90W fast charging on the same day Asus unveiled the ROG Phone 3.

Last year we saw the Black Shark 2 arrive in March, just get a refresh with the Black Shark 2 Pro in the summer. We expect something similar to happen now – the Black Shark 3S is likely to come with Snapdragon 865+ and UFS 3.1 storage and, hopefully, a 120Hz screen.

The 3 Pro supports 65W fast charging, but given the fact Xiaomi has developed 120W charging technology, we might see it appear in the 3S as well.

