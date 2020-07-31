Black Shark 3S gaming phone packs a 120Hz AMOLED display and Snapdragon 865

Xiaomi- backed Black Shark has today introduced its most current gaming mobile phone– the Black Shark3S This one obtains a great deal of style components and internal hardware from its predecessor– the Black Shark 3– however does bring an updated display that uses a 120 Hz revitalize rate. The rear panel has actually likewise gotten a couple of visual tweaks, however the gadget still shouts gaming aggressiveness.

You get the Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 silicon ticking under the hood together with a husky 12 GB of RAM and as much as 256 GB of onboard storage. Up front is a 6.67- inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz revitalize rate, flanked by stereo speakers at the top and bottom. The entire system draws power from the 4,729 mAh battery that likewise supports 65 W charging.

There are 3 cams at the back (64 MP main + 13 MP wide-angle + 5MP depth) and a 20 MP front video camera. The Black Shark 3S is priced at CNY 3,999 (~ $570/Rs 43,000) and is presently up for grabs in China with a option in between 2 colors– Crystal Blue and Sky CloudBlack However, there is no word on its accessibility in the worldwide market.

Black Shark 3S specs