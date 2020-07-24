Black Rifle Coffee Ground (CAF (Medium, 2x Caffeine), 12 Ounce)



The BRCC Family



Black Rifle Coffee Company is Veteran owned and operated. We proudly bring you the best coffee in the country, delivered by the finest team there is. Thank you for your support.

A message from founder and owner Evan Hafer



I started Black Rifle Coffee Company to provide a high-quality, fresh roast coffee to the pro-2A and Veteran communities. Between deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan, I worked to refine both my coffee roasting skills and my firearms skills. I have spent over a decade researching coffee, refining my roast profiles and (of course) drinking what I roast. Black Rifle Coffee is quite literally the combination of my two favorite passions. I take pride in the coffee we roast, the Veterans we employ, and the causes we support.

Thank you,

-Evan

CAF Coffee Ground



This is what happens when you turn the mad scientists loose in the coffee lab with 100% Colombian Excelso beans. The only roast worthy of its name, it’s designed for the coffee lover who needs to pull out all the stops. This contains twice as much caffeine as the average cup of coffee.

CAF is a medium roast, with an aggressive flavor.

DISCLAIMER: According to the National Institute on Abuse, besides death, a severe caffeine overdose can cause fast and erratic heartbeats, seizures, vomiting, diarrhea, and disorientation.

Our Mission Statement

Black Rifle Coffee Company will provide premium products, deliver the highest quality customer experience, and serve as the premier coffee company to the conservative customer; while honoring those who protect, defend, and support our communities and our country.

Our Culture

Founded on the principles which made this nation great, we strive to emancipate the conservative American from corporate coffee.

More than a product and more than a company, we are a culture. A culture of motivated men and women who roll up their sleeves and get the job done. Join us as we take action on a commitment to the Veteran community and those who support it.

Our Brand

Black Rifle Coffee Company is the world’s premium conservative coffee company. Small batch and fresh roasted, we take pride in the high quality of the products we create. Our coffee is carefully sourced from a variety of farms in South America, and we roast it knowing it will fuel freedom-loving Americans everywhere.

Roast Level

Light Roast

Medium Roast

Medium Roast

Medium Roast

Dark Roast

Extra Dark Roast

Available In

Ground, Whole Beans & Single Serve Coffee Cups

Ground, Whole Beans & Single Serve Coffee Cups

Ground, Whole Beans & Single Serve Coffee Cups

Ground, Whole Beans & Single Serve Coffee Cups

Ground, Whole Beans & Single Serve Coffee Cups

Ground & Whole Beans

Flavor

The light roast is perfect for the quiet professional. The precise roasting specifications bring out its sweet aroma, citrus notes, and a crisp finish.

Indulge in the founding roast of Black Rifle Coffee. Featuring a cocoa and vanilla aroma, bold tasting notes, and a smooth buttery finish.

This bold medium roast is not for the faint of heart. CAF delivers twice the caffeine punch of an average coffee with a rich, smoky flavor. Made for the professional coffee drinker, CAF will never disappoint.

This indestructible coffee is here to conquer your taste buds. From the rich nutty aroma to the complex citrus and dark chocolate flavors, this full-bodies blend is sure to deliver.

This dark roast doesn’t just explore the darkness, it lives in it. Our go-to dark roast is where bold meets delicious. BB’s robust flavors feature a spicy aroma with dark chocolate tasting notes and a satisfying smoky finish.

This extra-dark roast isn’t afraid of operating in the shadows. Roasted as dark as possible for an unmatched bold aroma and smoky flavor, MO was made for the rugged coffee drinker.

Veteran Roasted

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Colombian & Brazilian Beans

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Sizes Available

12 ounce Bag, 12/32/50 count Single Serve Coffee Cups

12 ounce Bag, 12/32/50 count Single Serve Coffee Cups

12 ounce Bag, 12/32/50 count Single Serve Coffee Cups

12 ounce Bag, 12/32/50 count Single Serve Coffee Cups

12 ounce Bag, 12/32/50 count Single Serve Coffee Cups

12 ounce Bag

