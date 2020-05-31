Black Protester Confronts White Women Tagging Starbucks with ‘BLM’



Two white protesters bought known as out by a black protester for tagging a Starbucks with graffiti repping the Black Lives Matter motion … and the weird encounter was caught on video.

Check it out … you see two white girls decked out in all black and carrying face masks/coverings spraying ‘BLM’ alongside the aspect of a Starbucks in L.A., in addition to different messaging. One African-American lady who’s additionally protesting will get of their faces and questions what they’re doing … and why. Watch what occurs when she confronts them.

The white gals had been NOT down to stay round for solutions, as they mumbled incoherent responses and abruptly scrammed as quickly as they realized they had been getting consideration. The black protester tells them to cease, as a result of the general public will blame the peaceable protesters — those of colour, particularly — for the defacement and destruction of property.

She tells them that no person within the precise ‘BLM’ motion instructed them to tag the place, and that the message wasn’t theirs to unfold unlawfully. It’s a reasonably revealing interplay right here.

Of course, it additionally lends credence to what some folks have been saying on the bottom at quite a lot of these demonstrations everywhere in the U.S. — that, allegedly, there are unhealthy actors infiltrating these protests (which, by and huge, begin out peacefully) and flip them chaotic.