‘Black people in America are scared,’ says LeBron James after Jacob Blake shooting

Blake, an unarmed Black male, was shot multiple times in the back by police as he got in an SUV in Kenosha,Wisconsin His 3 kids aged 3, 5 and 8 were in the cars and truck, according to a household lawyer.

Footage of the shooting has actually emerged on social networks, and James, who has actually passionately spoken up throughout the Black Lives Matter motion, stated after the Lakers’ win versus the Portland Trail Blazers that he had actually seen the video.

“If you’re sitting here telling me that there was no way to subdue that gentleman, or detain him, or before the firing of guns, then you’re sitting here, you’re lying to not only me, you’re lying to every African American, every Black person in the community because we see it over and over and over,” James informed press reporters.

“If you view the video, there (were) numerous minutes where if they wished to they might have tackled him, they might have got him. They might have done that. Why does it constantly need to get to a point where we see the weapons shooting?

“And his family is there. The kids are there. It’s in broad daylight … It’s just, quite frankly, it’s just f**ked up in our community.” Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, videos and features Blake is in a steady condition in an extensive care system following theshooting Two Wisconsin law enforcement officer have …

