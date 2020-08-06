Black Pennsylvania high school student forced to take off Black Lives Matter mask at graduation ceremony, family says

Dean Holmes, a student at York Catholic High School in York, Pennsylvania, placed on a Black Lives Matter mask under his face guard at his July 28 graduation ceremony.

As trainees lined up prior to the ceremony began, the school’s primary pulled him away in front of other trainees and informed him to take off the mask, Holmes informed CNN.

Holmes had actually formerly been informed by another school authorities to take the mask off, so he ultimately relented for worry to not being able to stroll throughout the phase, he stated.

“I was so mad. I was shaking during the graduation, tapping my leg on edge…when it was over, I couldn’t believe it,” stated Holmes.

York Catholic had actually chosen to provide every student a face guard rather of a mask for the ceremony. Holmes’s dad, John, took to Facebook on Saturday stating that the school suppressed his liberty of expression and threatened his health. ” … the capricious action taken against my son demonstrates that York Catholic High School has miles to go before they can put the ugliness of unconscious bias and racism to sleep. As a parent I will not stand for my son being humiliated publicly, having his basic human dignity crushed on what should have been one of the happiest days of his young life,” he composed in the post. Both he and his partner were likewise using Black Lives Matter masks …

Source link