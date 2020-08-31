Black Panther’s Danai Gurira Mourns Co-Star Chadwick Boseman’s Death With Powerful Public Statement

Danai Gurira is honoring Black Panther leading man Chadwick Boseman in her own special, thoughtful way.

The actress, who co-starred in the iconic superhero film with the late film star, opened up on her Instagram page late Sunday night to deliver a message to the world about the “pure-hearted, profoundly generous” Boseman. As we reported, he passed away on Friday at just 43 years old after a private four-year battle with colon cancer.

In her IG message to the world, the 42-year-old actress recalled how her role of Okoye, general of the Dora Milaje and head of the Wakandan armed forces, perfectly paralleled that of Boseman’s T’Challa/Black Panther, leading to a memorable synergy between both performers.

The Walking Dead star wrote openly about that in her statement of mourning, sharing (below):